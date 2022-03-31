O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OI stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

