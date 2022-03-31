Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OAS opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.92. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

