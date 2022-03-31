Oceaneering International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OII. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of OII opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 3.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

