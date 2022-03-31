OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.