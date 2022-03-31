Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OCUL opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $387.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 130,632 shares of company stock valued at $696,590 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $186,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

