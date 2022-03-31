Offshift (XFT) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00011644 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $25.95 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,776.23 or 0.99951701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00026041 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

