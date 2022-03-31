OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Capital by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OFS Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 56.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 110.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.78.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

