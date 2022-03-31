Oil States International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,742 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,113% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.
Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.70.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
