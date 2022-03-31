Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12. Okta has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

