Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.