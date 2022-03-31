Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

ODFL traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.67. 19,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.84. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.