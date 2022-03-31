Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $173.20.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

