Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 7,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,414. Omeros has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $381.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,596 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

