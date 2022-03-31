ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.61

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.61 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in ONE Gas by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.