Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). Approximately 26,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 54,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 million and a P/E ratio of -15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a current ratio of 17.40.

Get Online Blockchain alerts:

About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.