Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). Approximately 26,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 54,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 million and a P/E ratio of -15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a current ratio of 17.40.
About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)
