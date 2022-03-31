Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

