Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

ONTO stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

