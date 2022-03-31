Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 95,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,418. Ooma has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $356.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ooma by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ooma by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ooma in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ooma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ooma by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

