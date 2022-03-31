Oppenheimer Comments on Taboola.com, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

