Oppenheimer Trims UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price to $35.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.16.

PATH opened at $29.04 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,102,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

