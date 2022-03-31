OptionRoom (ROOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $41,151.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $564,238.83 and approximately $41,151.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.05 or 0.07104576 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,801.48 or 0.99783714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053298 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

