Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $345.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

