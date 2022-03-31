Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.19

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.19 and traded as low as $9.23. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 280,881 shares.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $331.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 939.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 492.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

