Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,371,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 2,590,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,815.7 days.
OTCMKTS:MXCHF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $2.92.
About Orbia Advance (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHF)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.