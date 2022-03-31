Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,371,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 2,590,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,815.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MXCHF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $2.92.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance (Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.