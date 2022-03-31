Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.

NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Orgenesis has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Orgenesis by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

