Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.98

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 7298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,893,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,722,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $15,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

