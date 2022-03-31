Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.98

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 7298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
