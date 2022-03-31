O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Shares Up 3.9%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.68. 160,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 86,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Get O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.