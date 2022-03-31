Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.