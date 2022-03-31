PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.23.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

