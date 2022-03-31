PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,946 shares of company stock worth $9,554,407. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

