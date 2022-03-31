PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 62,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,619. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.