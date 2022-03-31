PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 17.8% This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. PAID Network has a total market cap of $21.64 million and $521,940.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.12 or 0.07216389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.35 or 1.00146738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055433 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

