Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,637 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

