Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $179,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.