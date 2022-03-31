Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $78,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $65,033,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in HP by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 965,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

