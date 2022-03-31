Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,009 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,009 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,475 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

GOLD stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

