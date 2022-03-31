Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $88,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.