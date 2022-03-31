Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 445,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NYSE:PSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 109.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

