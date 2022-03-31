Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 10,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,423,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several analysts have commented on PTEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

