Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PEB stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

