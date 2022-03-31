PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PMT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.
NYSE PMT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.