PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PMT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

