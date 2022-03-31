PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $509.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $509.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

