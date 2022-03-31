Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Given New €273.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €266.00 ($292.31) to €273.00 ($300.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF traded down 7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 213.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 985. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 183.48 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

