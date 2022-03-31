Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 10,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,660. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

