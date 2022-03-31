PetroDollar (XPD) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $416.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PetroDollar has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 759.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PetroDollar Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

