Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 699,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,708,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.