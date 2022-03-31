Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 75,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.00.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report on Monday.
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
