Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $296.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

