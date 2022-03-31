Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

