Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $87.44 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

